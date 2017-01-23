Op-Ed: The Oscars are less white, but Latinos are still largely absent
This year's Oscar nominations featured no egregious snubs of Latinos, but there were few roles to begin with. When black performers were excluded from all acting categories at the Academy Awards for a second year in a row in 2016, the shutout sparked a second year of an impassioned social-media movement: #OscarsSoWhite.
