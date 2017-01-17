Om Puri's last movie 2006 VARANASI wraps its shoot - News

Om Puri's last movie 2006 VARANASI wr...

Om Puri's last movie 2006 VARANASI wraps its shoot

Starring Raima Sen, Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev, Kamlesh Sawant, Nitash Marwah, Ankit Bhardwaj, Matilda Petrovic, Apurv Ratan and Om Puri, the movie wrapped up shooting with ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev yesterday in Mumbai. Before starting off with the shoot director Aryeman Keshu along with the entire team of the film kept silence in remembrance of the iconic actor Om Puri.

