Om Puri: An acting giant who traverse...

Om Puri: An acting giant who traversed both East & West, straddled arthouse & mainstream films

Om Puri was a major face of the parallel cinema movement in the 70s alongside his contemporaries Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. A giant of parallel and new wave cinema, Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in Ardh Satya , Aakrosh and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron while being equally at home with Bollywood potboilers and Hollywood movies such as East Is East and City of Joy .

