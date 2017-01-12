Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Saturday. Is audience in no mood to watch romance on screen? Or have our filmmakers run out of ideas to give new romantic stories? The latest collection in Bollywood's brand-new effort towards creating onscreen romance doesn't seem to be getting encouraging vibes from the audience.

