Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3:...

Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor film struggles to hold gr...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Saturday. Is audience in no mood to watch romance on screen? Or have our filmmakers run out of ideas to give new romantic stories? The latest collection in Bollywood's brand-new effort towards creating onscreen romance doesn't seem to be getting encouraging vibes from the audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC