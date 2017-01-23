Oh No! Kannada actress Parul Yadav attacked by 6 stray dogsParul...

'Sandalwood' actor Parul Yadav, who is a popular face in Kannada film industry was attacked by six stray dogs on Monday evening when she took her pet out for a walk near her apartment on Jogeshwari Road in Mumbai suburbs. The 'Pyarge Agbuttaithe' fame actress had recently signed her next project, which is a Kannada remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer ' Queen '.

