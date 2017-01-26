Not under pressure to reprise Rajesh Khanna's role in 'Ittefaq': Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen stepping in the shoes of superstar late Rajesh Khanna for the remake of "Ittefaq", says he is not under pressure. Sidharth will be a part of the remake version of Yash Chopra's murder mystery "Ittefaq" to be jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Production and BR Films.

