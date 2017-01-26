Mallika Sherawat signs a Bollywood film

13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Mallika Sherawat's last Bollywood film, Dirty Politics, had a delayed release in 2015 - but she is now set for a comeback. After almost four years, the actress has given her nod to an upcoming Hindi film titled Zeenat.

