Mallika Sherawat signs a Bollywood film
Mallika Sherawat's last Bollywood film, Dirty Politics, had a delayed release in 2015 - but she is now set for a comeback. After almost four years, the actress has given her nod to an upcoming Hindi film titled Zeenat.
