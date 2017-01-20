Maika Monroe, RJ Cyler And More: Stars To Look Out For In 2017

Next year will most certainly be an important year for many stars; some actors that have already had their breakthrough roles will move on to other major projects, and other actors who haven't yet had their leading breaks will do so in the next twelve months. 1. Maika Monroe - If you remember her from her role as Patricia Whitmore in 'Independence Day: Resurgence', you certainly won't be able to miss her next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.