Mahira Khan laments not being able to promote her Bollywood debut film Raees
In India, a ban on Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood has invoked mixed reactions from people. While some regret that they will not be able to see the likes of Fawad Khand and Mahira Khan in Hindi films, many are of the opinion that the ban was absolutely necessary and impending.
