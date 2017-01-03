LGBTQ film The Pink Mirror breaks the ice over Netflix
Mumbai, Jan 9 : The much acclaimed and award winning drama film, 'The Pink Mirror' , the first Indian film to comprehensively focus on transsexuals in India, is now available on Netflix for audiences world over, including India. [NK Bollywood] Speaking about the film going live on Netflix, Sridhar Rangayan, the films director, said, For this film to be made, the odds were against us.
