'Krrish 3,' An Indian Superhero Film, Has Insane VFX Scenes

A little late to the party here, but Krrish 3 is a 2013 Bollywood film with batshit insane vfx scenes. It's loads of fun to see a superhero film that embraces its cartooniness and uses vfx to do silly, unbelievable things, like having a superhero make a u-turn underground while in the midst of battle or a villain attack with a comically long tongue.

