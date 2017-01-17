Koel to be cast in new Kaushik Ganguly film
Kolkata, Jan 14 : Shifting to non-mainstream genre once again after Hemlock Society and Char, popular Bengali heroine Koel Mallick is now busy shooting for award winning director Kaushik Ganguly's new film on romance with a new spin. My hunger for different kind of films, to accept challenges has gone up over the years.
