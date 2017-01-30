Kiefer Sutherland Is Bringing His Old-Timey Country Music to Boulder in May

Kiefer Sutherland will be playing songs from his debut album, Down in a Hole , at the Fox Theatre on May 10 during his Not Enough Whiskey tour. You probably know Kiefer Sutherland best for his iconic performances as a teen, in movies like Stand by Me and The Lost Boys, and later as an adult in A Time to Kill and even Lars Von Trier's art-house film, Melancholia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.