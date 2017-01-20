Karan Johar brings together Salman Kh...

Karan Johar brings together Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for a film

Late last evening, Karan Johar took social media by storm when he tweeted this and wrote, "Supremely excited to co-produce with @BeingSalmanKhan #SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh. The film releases in 2018!" Well, the year has just started and this post has whetted the appetite of Bollywood movie buffs.

