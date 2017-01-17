Kajol starts shooting for 'VIP 2'

Director Velraj's Velaiila Pattadhari that hit the screens in July, 2014 attracted phenomenal positive reviews from critics and turned out to be a blockbuster and a landmark film in Dhanush Its sequel, 'VIP 2' which will be directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth will retain the star cast of the first part and also feature famous Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan in a pivotal female character. Word has come that Kajol has started strated shooting for her scenes in Velai Illa Pattadhari 2, along with Dhanush recently The film marks the comeback of the Bollywood dream girl in Tamil after two decades as her debut Tamil film 'Minsara Kanavu' released in 1997.

