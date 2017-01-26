Kaabil BO day 4: Hrithik film climbs profit ladder
Kaabil box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's film will probably do better over the weekend Hrithik Roshan 's Kaabil is not exactly falling off the radar. On the contrary, the film is slowly climbing the box office ladder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Fri
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC