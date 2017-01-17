'Julieta' finds a new tone for 'that ultimate touch' of filmmaker Pedro Almodovar

Spanish screenwriter, producer and director Pedro Almodvar, a foreign-language Oscar-winner for "All About My Mother" and a screenwriting Oscar-winner for "Talk to Her," discusses his latest film, "Julieta." Spanish screenwriter, producer and director Pedro Almodvar, a foreign-language Oscar-winner for "All About My Mother" and a screenwriting Oscar-winner for "Talk to Her," discusses his latest film, "Julieta."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.