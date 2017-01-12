Jio Filmfare Awards 2017: Salman Khan will perform on Sultan song...

Oh My God! The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards have just got bigger and better! Salman Khan , the Sultan of Bollywood, will be performing live at the stage tonight at the awards show! In a latest video he shared on his Being Human app , we got a glimpse into his rehearsal! Salman Khan will be dancing on one of the most popular numbers of 2016 - Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai! The song is from his superhit film Sultan and the song has been so popular that it comes as no surprise that the Khan picked this one for his performance at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 night. However, listen to the song carefully from the video posted by Salman Khan and you'd know why we are sooo excited about his performance.

