Inspired by film 'Drishyam', father & son murder man

PUNE: A scrap dealer and his son have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old private moneylender from Chikhli, who went missing on September 27 last year. The deceased, identified as Shriram Shivaji Walekar, was found murdered and buried at a plot rented by the suspects in Chikhli on Friday.

