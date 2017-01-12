I am not conditioned by mega serial logic as a film hero: Abir
Kolkata, Jan 12 : Tollywood hot property Abir Chatterjee, whose screen portrayals as the thinking Bengali detective story sleuths or the guy next door IT professional endears him to the discerning Bengali film audience, says he can take regular breaks from his work and need not come up before the audience too frequently like a mega serial actor. [NK Bollywood] In a mega, a story has to be told on every single day as it follows a different format and pattern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC