I am not conditioned by mega serial l...

I am not conditioned by mega serial logic as a film hero: Abir

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kolkata, Jan 12 : Tollywood hot property Abir Chatterjee, whose screen portrayals as the thinking Bengali detective story sleuths or the guy next door IT professional endears him to the discerning Bengali film audience, says he can take regular breaks from his work and need not come up before the audience too frequently like a mega serial actor. [NK Bollywood] In a mega, a story has to be told on every single day as it follows a different format and pattern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec 15 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC