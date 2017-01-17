How M. Night Shyamalan and James McAvoy decided to a Splita

Writer/director/producer M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN returns to the captivating grip of “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable,” and “Signs” with “Split,” an original film that delves into the mysterious recesses of one man's fractured, gifted mind. 302015-8012.cr2 On the heels of 2015's surprisingly funny, my-grandparents-are-psychos hit “The Visit,” M. Night Shyamalan continues his creative resurgence with “Split.” It's an expertly nerve-wracking story of three kidnapped teenage girls trying to fend off an abductor who acts like nine people at any given time.

