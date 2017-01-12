He said, she said: Few films worth viewing in theater

MICHELLE: After watching the Golden Globes, I can only conclude that the best movies of 2016 are ones we haven't seen - “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “LaLa Land” are in that group. “Zootopia” was listed by Rotten Tomatoes as the top film - and it's cute, but hardly year-winning material most years.

