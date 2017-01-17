Has ex 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Priy...

Has ex 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Priyanka Jagga BAGGED a Bollywood film?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Bigg Boss season 10 saw 2 of the most controversial contestants in the history of the 10 seasons of the show, in the guise of Priyanka Jagga Muise and Swami Om. While the self proclaimed godman was unceremoniously ousted from the show when he threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a task, his beti Priyanka Jagga had already been thrown out of the Bigg Boss house previously, by the host Salman Khan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC