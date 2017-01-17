Has ex 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Priyanka Jagga BAGGED a Bollywood film?

Bigg Boss season 10 saw 2 of the most controversial contestants in the history of the 10 seasons of the show, in the guise of Priyanka Jagga Muise and Swami Om. While the self proclaimed godman was unceremoniously ousted from the show when he threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a task, his beti Priyanka Jagga had already been thrown out of the Bigg Boss house previously, by the host Salman Khan.

