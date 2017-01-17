Harshvardhan Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh's Filmfare win: It's not entitlement, it is an opinion
Debutant Harshvardhan Kapoor is having a tough time accepting the fact that Filmfare for Best Debut Male 2017 went to Diljit Dosanjh for his film, Udta Punjab, and not him. The actor, in a series of tweets, expressed that he was just voicing his opinion in an interview to indianexpress.come where he expressed his unhappiness on Filmfare's decision of giving away the award to Diljit, who has acted in a Hindi film and several Punjabi films.
