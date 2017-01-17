Harshvardhan Kapoor and Filmfare edit...

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Filmfare editor wage 'war' on Twitter

Harshvardhan Kapoor is not happy with Diljit Dosanjh winning best debut trophy at the Filmfare awards as he believes that the Punjabi actor has already featured in a Hindi film and several regional projects. Diljit won the award for his stint in "Udta Punjab" and Harshvardhan, who was also nominated in the same category for "Mirzya," believes the award should have gone to people who are actually newcomers, and not to somebody who has worked in several films before heading to Bollywood.

