Forget Filmfare, Akshay Kumar is already a WINNER - News

While Akshay Kumar may have been shunned from popular Filmfare awards nominations list that was announced for 62nd Filmfare Awards lately, the star has already won his biggest REWARD! The way fans stood by him and audiences went berserk with the nominations list was a testimony in itself how patrons love their star. Fans & audiences didn't shy away from voicing their opinions and at once #filmfareawardsonsale began to trend on social media platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.