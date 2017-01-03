Film Movement Acquires Oscar Shortlist Pic 'Paradise' By Andrei Konchalovsky
EXCLUSIVE : Film Movement has picked up U.S. rights to Andrei Konchalovsky 's Paradise which is shortlisted for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. The Russian-German co-production is set during WWII and looks at the Holocaust from the perspective of three characters.
