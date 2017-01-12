Feast of Film returns to Ageas Bowl this February
FILMMAKERS and film lovers from across the South are gearing up to make movie magic as Film Expo South returns to the Ageas Bowl next month. A unique event designed to create, inspire and engage film & TV makers, anyone interested in the industry is being invited along on February 3 to form new collaborations in film, TV and video.
