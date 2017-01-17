EXCLUSIVE: Bhawana Somaaya: Change is natural, life changes, so does cinema - News
Veteran film critic and journalist Bhawana Somaaya has been a witness to the making of many stars in Bollywood. She has also seen some of these stars fall apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
|Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC