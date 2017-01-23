Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Harshvardhan Kapoor's comment on his Filmfare Award 201720 min ago

Diljit Dosanjh's Filmfare debut award win upset Harshvardhan Kapoor but the Punjabi actor says he is not hurt by the comments the newcomer made. Recently, the 26-year-old, who was also nominated in the same category for his film "Mirzya," expressed his displeasure saying Diljit has already featured in a Hindi movie and several regional projects and hence shouldn't have been considered for the debut award.

