Did you know? 'Haraamkhor' helmer was jailed during 'Ganga of Wasseypur' shoot
Director Shlok Sharma had a run-in with the legal authorities when he went to jail during the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who helmed the two-part crime-saga, revealed that Shlok is so passionate about his work that while he was the second unit director in GOW, he had to go to jail twice.
