'Dangal' box-office collection Day 16: Aamir Khan film becomes Bollywood's highest grosser

Aamir Khan' 's ' Dangal ', which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles, has beaten 'PK' and Salman Khan 's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and said, " #Dangal hits double digits yet again on Sat... All set to cross #PK today [Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.