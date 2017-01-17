Curzon to Get BAFTA Award for "Outsta...

Curzon to Get BAFTA Award for "Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema"

The company is known for its art-house cinemas, while its distribution label Curzon Artificial Eye champions "the very best of new and classic cinema." The British Academy of Film and Television Arts said Tuesday that U.K. art-house cinema group Curzon will receive the annual award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema at the EE British Academy Film Awards.

