Oscar and eight-time Emmy-award winning actress Cloris Leachman will receive the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Sedona International Film Festival, Feb. 18-26. The nine-day festival features 160-plus films selected from more than 1,200 documentaries, features, shorts and special-interest films submitted for consideration.

