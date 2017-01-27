Cinema Clips: Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence , or, How to Torture a Jesuit Priest Until He Says, "Ah, Screw It!" and Looks for Another Gig , is the auteur's most inconsistent offering since his misguided and sloppy Casino. It's clear that Scorsese has poured his heart into the passion project, which makes it all the more sad that it doesn't live up to his usual standard.
