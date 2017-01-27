Cinema Clips: Silence

Cinema Clips: Silence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

Martin Scorsese's Silence , or, How to Torture a Jesuit Priest Until He Says, "Ah, Screw It!" and Looks for Another Gig , is the auteur's most inconsistent offering since his misguided and sloppy Casino. It's clear that Scorsese has poured his heart into the passion project, which makes it all the more sad that it doesn't live up to his usual standard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 5 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC