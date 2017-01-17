Chennai Express producer Karim Morani charged with rape by Hyderabad police2 min ago
Mumbai, Jan 18: Hyderabad Police on Wednesday afternoon filed a rape case against the producer of hit Bollywood film Chennai Express, Karim Morani. However, no further details have been released by the police in the matter.
