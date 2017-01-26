Check pictures: Protesters stall Padm...

Check pictures: Protesters stall Padmavati shoot, assault Sanjay Leela Bhansali

14 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

After shooting two schedules of Padmavati in Mumbai, the team has now moved to real locations in Jaipur to shoot the remaining portions, but they are facing troubles in the pink city. Rajput Karni Sena has been staging protests against the shoot of Deepika Padukone - Shahid Kapoor - Ranveer Singh starrer.

