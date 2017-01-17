Capone talks moving from Disney to th...

Capone talks moving from Disney to the world of gay porn with King Cobra star Garrett Clayton

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ain't It Cool News

Hey everyone. Capone in Chicago here. Actor Garrett Clayton seems poised to be the next former Disney Channel star to break out into the mainstream, thanks to regular appearances on the ABC Family series "The Fosters," his recent turn in "Hairspray Live" as Link Larkin , and his latest film offering, KING COBRA, in which he plays real-life gay porn star Brent Corrigan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ain't It Cool News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC