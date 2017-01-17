Capone talks moving from Disney to the world of gay porn with King Cobra star Garrett Clayton
Hey everyone. Capone in Chicago here. Actor Garrett Clayton seems poised to be the next former Disney Channel star to break out into the mainstream, thanks to regular appearances on the ABC Family series "The Fosters," his recent turn in "Hairspray Live" as Link Larkin , and his latest film offering, KING COBRA, in which he plays real-life gay porn star Brent Corrigan .
