Box-office bets: The filmmakers leadi...

Box-office bets: The filmmakers leading the next wave of SE Asian cinema

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Five Southeast Asian filmmakers to look out for : Kirsten Tan, K Rajagopal, Bradley Liew, Anocha Suwichakornpong, Liao Jiekai SINGAPORE: With local filmmaker Kirsten Tan flying the Singapore flag high as her debut feature POP AYE gets its world premiere and competes at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival later this week , 2017 is shaping up to be an encouraging year for filmmakers across the region. In Singapore alone, this year will see several feature film debuts by new directors supported by IMDA's New Talent Feature Grant as well as Tan Pin Pin's documentary In Time To Come and Abbas Akbhar's Singapore-India co-production Chennai2Singapore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC