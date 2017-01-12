Box-office bets: The filmmakers leading the next wave of SE Asian cinema

Five Southeast Asian filmmakers to look out for : Kirsten Tan, K Rajagopal, Bradley Liew, Anocha Suwichakornpong, Liao Jiekai SINGAPORE: With local filmmaker Kirsten Tan flying the Singapore flag high as her debut feature POP AYE gets its world premiere and competes at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival later this week , 2017 is shaping up to be an encouraging year for filmmakers across the region. In Singapore alone, this year will see several feature film debuts by new directors supported by IMDA's New Talent Feature Grant as well as Tan Pin Pin's documentary In Time To Come and Abbas Akbhar's Singapore-India co-production Chennai2Singapore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.