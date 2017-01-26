Bollywood unites to slam attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur

'Appalled' film fraternity comes out in support of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he's attacked on the he sets of his upcoming film 'Padmavati' in Jaipur by activists of a Rajput organisation Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew cancelled the shooting of "Padmavati" in Jaipur in the aftermath of the attack on him and vandalism on the sets of the movie by a Rajput group. Bollywood celebrities are appalled at the manner in which Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his upcoming film "Padmavati" in Jaipur and have demanded stern action against the culprits.

