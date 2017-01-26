Bollywood unites to slam attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur
'Appalled' film fraternity comes out in support of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he's attacked on the he sets of his upcoming film 'Padmavati' in Jaipur by activists of a Rajput organisation Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew cancelled the shooting of "Padmavati" in Jaipur in the aftermath of the attack on him and vandalism on the sets of the movie by a Rajput group. Bollywood celebrities are appalled at the manner in which Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his upcoming film "Padmavati" in Jaipur and have demanded stern action against the culprits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Fri
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC