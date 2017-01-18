Bollywood icon Salman Khan acquitted of weapons charges
Indian actor Salman Khan, shown in a July 15, 2015, file photo, was acquitted of using unlicensed arms while hunting in northwestern India 18 years ago. Indian actor Salman Khan, shown in a July 15, 2015, file photo, was acquitted of using unlicensed arms while hunting in northwestern India 18 years ago.
