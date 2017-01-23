Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johar's Autobiography Sparks Debate About Being Gay in India
The popular celebrity writes that he "will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me," because "I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this." Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's autobiography has sparked a debate about being gay in India where homosexuality is considered a crime, according to a law going back to British colonial times.
