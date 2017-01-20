Bollywood film producer and director files complaint alleging threat calls from Chhota Shakeel
New Delhi: The producer and director of an upcoming film 'Coffee With D' have filed a complaint alleging that ever since the promos of the movie came out, they have been getting threat calls from Chhota Shakeel's office asking them to either delete the portions that poke fun at Dawood Ibrahim or not release the film. Writer-director Vishal Mishra and producer Vinod Ramani on Monday visited the office of DCP BK Singh and submitted a complaint.
