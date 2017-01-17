Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan steals cauliflower, Salman Khan jails him. See pics
Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan will welcome Shah Rukh Khan on the show saying, "Aapke Karan Arjun aa gaye." Haven't we always loved Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's bromance? Tell us one thing they have not done together? Salman gave up Kajol for him , the two sometimes go on a bike ride and what else do we need? From what we can see, Shah Rukh Khan is on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 to promote his film Raees.
