Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale LIVE Updates on Twitter: Hrithik Roshan dances with Salman Khan!0 min ago

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 's much loved host Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 10 tonight! The Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale episode is on and the winner will be announced at the end of the spectacular show that promises entertainment from television stars and Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, who will appear on Bigg Boss 10 to promote their recently released and much appreciated film Kaabil . The Bigg Boss 10 winner will be announced from among the four contestants who are the Bigg Boss 10 finalists - Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.

