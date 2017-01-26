Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale LIVE Update...

Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale LIVE Updates on Twitter: Hrithik Roshan dances with Salman Khan!0 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 's much loved host Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 10 tonight! The Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale episode is on and the winner will be announced at the end of the spectacular show that promises entertainment from television stars and Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, who will appear on Bigg Boss 10 to promote their recently released and much appreciated film Kaabil . The Bigg Boss 10 winner will be announced from among the four contestants who are the Bigg Boss 10 finalists - Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Fri Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC