Baahubali 2: Film earns Rs 500 crore before release. Here are records it has already broken

If reports are to believed, National Award- winning director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion has made some unprecedented pre-release business for a movie produced down south. It is said that the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati has already raked in more than Rs 500 crore, which is mostly from the sales of its theatrical rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.