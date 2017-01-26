B-town condemns attack on Bhansali during 'Padmavati' shoot25 min ago

Mumbai, Jan 27 A host of Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Mukesh Bhatt today condemned the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali by activists of a Rajput community during the shooting of a film, and called for a united stand by the film industry to ensure safety of artists. A group of activists force-stopped the shooting of "Padmavati", being helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker, by vandalising the movie set at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur and also assaulted him, alleging distortion of facts.

