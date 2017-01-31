Article Image

An Oscar-winning company which builds camera lenses for Hollywood, Bollywood and beyond is investing in a second site and taking on staff to meet demand. Cooke Optics - whose lenses have been used by the likes of Woody Allen, Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese - has a year's worth of advance orders and saw turnover grow to A 16.7 million last year, up from A 14 million the year before.

