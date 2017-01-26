ArcLight Cinemas to show movies nominated for best picture Oscar

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in "Fences," an August Wilson drama adapted for the big screen. ArcLight Cinema on Chicago's Near North Side is screening all nine films nominated for best picture Oscars in advance of the 89th Academy Awards live broadcast on Feb. 26. Gretchen McCourt, the executive vice president of cinema programming at ArcLight Cinemas, hopes the film exhibitor's offerings can fill the gap left by closings of specialty or art house theaters around the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.