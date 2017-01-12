Aparna Sen on why she continues makin...

Aparna Sen on why she continues making films she believes in

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Aparna Sen, who is ready with her next English film, Sonata, on why she continues making films she believes in Enroute to the ongoing Pune International Film Festival Aparna Sen stopped by in Mumbai. The Kolkata-based veteran actress-filmmaker is chairperson of the jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
News Raghav Sachar does a Devotional remix (Sep '09) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 7
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,937,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC